Pinterest (PINS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed at $23.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -9.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 0.08% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pinterest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 12, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 19.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.33 billion, indicating a 15.16% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $4.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.58% and 0%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pinterest. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.65% lower within the past month. Pinterest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Pinterest's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.94. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.04 of its industry.

One should further note that PINS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.5. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.42.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.