Pinterest (PINS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS) closed at $43.34, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company's stock has dropped by 1.36% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pinterest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $847.13 million, indicating a 19.65% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.46 per share and a revenue of $3.67 billion, indicating changes of +33.94% and +20.06%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Pinterest. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.07% upward. Currently, Pinterest is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Pinterest is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.86. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.66 for its industry.

It's also important to note that PINS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.28. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.73.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

