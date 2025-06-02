Pinterest (PINS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.42, changing hands as high as $31.95 per share. Pinterest Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PINS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PINS's low point in its 52 week range is $23.68 per share, with $45.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.91.

