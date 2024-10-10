Pinterest (PINS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $33.74, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company's shares have seen an increase of 15.81% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pinterest will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.34, showcasing a 21.43% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $897.07 million, up 17.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $3.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +32.11% and +19.17%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.15% decrease. As of now, Pinterest holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Pinterest is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.19.

Investors should also note that PINS has a PEG ratio of 0.71 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.03.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

