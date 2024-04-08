Pinterest (PINS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $33.98, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 1.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pinterest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $699.44 million, up 16.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $3.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.94% and +17.32%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pinterest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Pinterest currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Pinterest currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.21.

It is also worth noting that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. PINS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, finds itself in the top 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.