Pinterest (PINS) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the latest trading day at $37.10, indicating a +0.03% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 0.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pinterest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, up 75.86% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $988.62 million, indicating a 12.7% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.48% higher. Pinterest is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Pinterest currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.82.

Investors should also note that PINS has a PEG ratio of 0.79 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PINS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

