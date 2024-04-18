Pinterest (PINS) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Pinterest (PINS) ending at $32.91, denoting a +0.43% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 4.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pinterest in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2024. On that day, Pinterest is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $699.44 million, indicating a 16.07% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $3.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.94% and +17.32%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pinterest. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Pinterest is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Pinterest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.51. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.98.

It's also important to note that PINS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.75 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 47, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

