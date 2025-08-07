Pinterest (PINS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Pinterest (PINS) reported revenue of $998.23 million, up 16.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $974.61 million, representing a surprise of +2.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Monthly Active Users - Global : 578 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 573.

: 578 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 573. ARPU - Global : $1.74 versus $1.70 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $1.74 versus $1.70 estimated by eight analysts on average. Monthly Active Users - International : 329 compared to the 327 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 329 compared to the 327 average estimate based on five analysts. Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada : 102 versus 102 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 102 versus 102 estimated by five analysts on average. Monthly Active Users - Europe : 146 compared to the 146 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 146 compared to the 146 average estimate based on five analysts. ARPU - Rest of World : $0.19 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.16.

: $0.19 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.16. ARPU - Europe : $1.30 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.16.

: $1.30 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.16. ARPU - U.S. and Canada : $7.29 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $7.37.

: $7.29 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $7.37. Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada : $745 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $752.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

: $745 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $752.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%. Geographic Revenue- Rest of World : $63 million versus $52.42 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +65.8% change.

: $63 million versus $52.42 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +65.8% change. Geographic Revenue- Europe: $191 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $170.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.6%.

Here is how Pinterest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Pinterest have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

