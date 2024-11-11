Pinterest (PINS) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you assessed how the international operations of Pinterest (PINS) performed in the quarter ended September 2024? For this digital pinboard and shopping tool company, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

Upon examining PINS' recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $898.37 million, marking an improvement of 17.7% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of PINS' revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Exploring PINS' International Revenue Patterns

Europe generated $137 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 15.25% of the total. This represented a surprise of -1.86% compared to the $139.6 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $143 million (16.75%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $114 million (14.94%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $42 million came from Rest of World during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 4.68%. This represented a surprise of +3.62% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $40.53 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $38 million, or 4.45%, and $31 million, or 4.06%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Pinterest to report $1.15 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 17% from the year-ago quarter. Europe and Rest of World are expected to contribute 17.1% ($196.14 million) and 4.7% ($53.47 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $3.64 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 19.2% from the year before. The revenues from Europe and Rest of World are expected to make up 16.4% and 4.5% of this total, corresponding to $596.32 million and $161.87 million respectively.

Final Thoughts

Pinterest's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At the moment, Pinterest has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Pinterest's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 14.6% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 4.4%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, Pinterest's industry group, has ascended 4.9% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 5.9% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 13.1% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 14% during this interval.

Free Report: 5 Clean Energy Stocks with Massive Upside

Energy is the backbone of our economy. It’s a multi-trillion dollar industry that has created some of the world’s largest and most profitable companies.

Now state-of-the-art technology is paving the way for clean energy sources to overtake “old-fashioned” fossil fuels. Trillions of dollars are already pouring into clean energy initiatives, from solar power to hydrogen fuel cells.

Emerging leaders from this space could be some of the most exciting stocks in your portfolio.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.