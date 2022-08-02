Pinterest (PINS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Pinterest Inc. PINS reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results with a year-over-year increase in revenues driven by strong demand from joint businesses. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same.

Quarter Details

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $43.1 million or a loss of 7 cents per share against a net income of $69.4 million or 10 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $77.4 million or 11 cents per share compared with $169.9 million or 25 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6 cents.



Revenues in second-quarter 2022 rose 8.6% year over year to $665.9 million and beat the consensus estimate of $660 million. The top-line growth was driven by 25% rise in spend commitments from joint businesses. While revenues from the United States and Canada increased 7% year over year to $542 million, that from Europe and the Rest of the World soared 10% and 71%, respectively, to $102 million and $22 million.

User Base

Monthly active users (MAUs) declined 5% from the prior-year quarter to 433 million globally as the unwinding of pandemic restrictions led to lower customer engagements as users spent more time outside. In addition, lower search traffic triggered by an algorithm change by Google in November and higher competition from other video-centric consumer apps led to lower customer engagements. While the United States and Canada's MAUs decreased 8% to 92 million, Europe and the Rest of the World's MAUs were down 4% and 3%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter to 117 million and 223 million.

Global average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 17% from a year ago to $1.54 buoyed by solid advertising demand. While ARPU in the United States and Canada increased 20% to $5.82, Europe and the Rest of the World’s ARPU surged 20% and 80%, respectively, to 86 cents and 10 cents.

Operating Details

Pinterest’s second-quarter 2022 operating costs increased 29.2% year over year to $700.4 million due to higher brand marketing campaigns and headcount increase. In the reported quarter, research and development expenses increased 28.5% to $233.5 million. Sales and marketing expenses surged 29% to $212 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (14% of total revenues) was $92 million in second-quarter 2022, down from $178.2 million (29% of total revenues). The company has made key hires to augment the organization that it believes will drive growth in the long term. It also caught up with some original plans for creator-led marketing.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2022, Pinterest had cash and cash equivalents of $1,641.5 million, with $192.5 million of operating lease liabilities. The company generated $333.5 million of cash from operations in the first six months of 2022 compared with $375.4 million in the prior-year period.

Guidance

Pinterest expects third-quarter revenues to grow mid-single digits on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to grow low double digits percent sequentially. For 2022, non-GAAP operating expenses are likely to increase 35-40% year over year because of inflation and supply chain issues faced by many advertising partners.

