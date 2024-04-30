Pinterest (PINS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Pinterest (PINS) reported $739.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.8%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699.96 million, representing a surprise of +5.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +42.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pinterest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Monthly Active Users - Global : 518 compared to the 507 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 518 compared to the 507 average estimate based on eight analysts. ARPU - Global : $1.46 versus $1.38 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $1.46 versus $1.38 estimated by eight analysts on average. Monthly Active Users - International : 279 compared to the 274 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 279 compared to the 274 average estimate based on five analysts. Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada : 98 compared to the 98 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 98 compared to the 98 average estimate based on five analysts. Monthly Active Users - Europe : 140 versus 138 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 140 versus 138 estimated by five analysts on average. ARPU - Rest of World : $0.11 versus $0.12 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $0.11 versus $0.12 estimated by five analysts on average. ARPU - Europe : $0.86 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.87.

: $0.86 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.87. ARPU - U.S. and Canada : $6.05 versus $5.60 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $6.05 versus $5.60 estimated by five analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- Europe : $118 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $119.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%.

: $118 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $119.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%. Geographic Revenue- Rest of World : $30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $31.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%.

: $30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $31.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%. Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada: $592 million compared to the $547.66 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.8% year over year.

Shares of Pinterest have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.