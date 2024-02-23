Pinterest (PINS) Price Target Increased by 11.02% to 43.80

The average one-year price target for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has been revised to 43.80 / share. This is an increase of 11.02% from the prior estimate of 39.45 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.70% from the latest reported closing price of 35.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinterest. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 8.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINS is 0.37%, an increase of 19.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.15% to 613,844K shares. The put/call ratio of PINS is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 28,000K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 23,711K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,855K shares, representing a decrease of 21.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 20,416K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,247K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 8.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,161K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,547K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 15,181K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,565K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 21.25% over the last quarter.

Pinterest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world.

