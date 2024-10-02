Pinterest (PINS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the latest trading day at $33.21, indicating a +1.37% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 4.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.21%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pinterest in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking a 21.43% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $897.07 million, showing a 17.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $3.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32.11% and +19.17%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.15% downward. Pinterest is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Pinterest is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.82. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.46 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that PINS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.