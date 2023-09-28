Pinterest (PINS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed at $26.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.61% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 4.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pinterest as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Pinterest is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 90.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $741 million, up 8.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $3.03 billion, which would represent changes of +54.84% and +8.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25% higher within the past month. Pinterest is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Pinterest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.1. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.56.

Investors should also note that PINS has a PEG ratio of 0.85 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PINS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

