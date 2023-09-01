Pinterest (PINS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $27.65, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 1.22% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pinterest as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $739.77 million, up 8.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $3.03 billion, which would represent changes of +54.84% and +8.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 111.11% higher. Pinterest is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Pinterest currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.66.

We can also see that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PINS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.