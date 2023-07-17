Pinterest (PINS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed at $29.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 13.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Pinterest will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, up 9.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $698.04 million, up 4.82% from the prior-year quarter.

PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $3.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.42% and +7.74%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Pinterest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Pinterest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.18.

Also, we should mention that PINS has a PEG ratio of 1.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

