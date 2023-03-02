Pinterest (PINS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed at $25.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 6.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pinterest as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Pinterest is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $595.34 million, up 3.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $3.09 billion, which would represent changes of +20.97% and +10.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.67% higher within the past month. Pinterest is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pinterest has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.12 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 40.21, which means Pinterest is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PINS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

