Pinterest (PINS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed at $26.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.56% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 14.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 11.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.27%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pinterest as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $885.06 million, up 4.54% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10% lower. Pinterest currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Pinterest currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.65, which means Pinterest is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.