Pinterest (PINS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $34.63, moving +1.73% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.46%.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.88% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pinterest in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.25, reflecting a 25% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $847.24 million, up 14.49% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.82 per share and a revenue of $4.28 billion, signifying shifts of +41.09% and +17.29%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.58% higher. Pinterest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Pinterest is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.72. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 28.29.

We can also see that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.