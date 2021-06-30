Pinterest (PINS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $78.95, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 22.22% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

PINS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, up 285.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $560.73 million, up 105.78% from the prior-year quarter.

PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $2.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +130.95% and +54.46%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PINS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, PINS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 80.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 63.75.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.