Pinterest (PINS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $76.28, moving +1.99% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 18.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.17%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PINS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PINS is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 285.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $560.73 million, up 105.78% from the prior-year quarter.

PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $2.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +130.95% and +54.46%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PINS is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PINS has a Forward P/E ratio of 76.84 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 76.84.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.