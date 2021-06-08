Pinterest (PINS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS) closed at $66.04, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 12.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PINS as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $560.27 million, up 105.61% from the year-ago period.

PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $2.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +135.71% and +51.98%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PINS is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, PINS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 66.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 66.26, so we one might conclude that PINS is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.