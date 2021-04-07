Pinterest (PINS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed at $83.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 27.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PINS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, up 170% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $467.87 million, up 72.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $2.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +76.19% and +46.15%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PINS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PINS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 107.11. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 66.13.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

