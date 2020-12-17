Pinterest (PINS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS) closed at $71, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 9.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

PINS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $641.95 million, up 60.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PINS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, PINS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 226.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 76.86, which means PINS is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PINS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

