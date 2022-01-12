Pinterest (PINS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed at $34.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.26% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 4.55% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.59% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pinterest as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Pinterest is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $833.34 million, up 18.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Pinterest is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pinterest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 57.18, so we one might conclude that Pinterest is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

