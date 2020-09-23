Markets

Pinterest (PINS) Looks Good: Stock Adds 10% in Session

Zacks Equity Research
Pinterest, Inc. PINS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $32.90 to $38.81 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of no increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Pinterest currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Investors interested in the Internet - Software industry may consider Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

