Pinterest (PINS) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed at $24.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.71%.

Shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company witnessed a loss of 28.88% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 12.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pinterest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 8, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.25, reflecting a 25% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $846.52 million, reflecting a 14.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.76 per share and a revenue of $4.13 billion, representing changes of +36.43% and +13.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.76% downward. Currently, Pinterest is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pinterest has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.76 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.39.

We can additionally observe that PINS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.43. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

