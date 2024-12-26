Pinterest (PINS) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Pinterest (PINS) reached $29.92, with a +0.07% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 1.39% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pinterest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.63, signifying a 18.87% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.14 billion, reflecting a 16.03% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $3.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.53% and +18.84%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Pinterest possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pinterest has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.84 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.27, so one might conclude that Pinterest is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, PINS's PEG ratio is currently 0.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 2.4 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

