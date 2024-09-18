Pinterest (PINS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Pinterest (PINS) ending at $29.89, denoting a +1.81% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.31%.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.24% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pinterest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.34, signifying a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $896.71 million, up 17.49% from the prior-year quarter.

PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $3.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.19% and +19.12%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Pinterest. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower. Pinterest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pinterest has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.47 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.23.

It is also worth noting that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.01.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

