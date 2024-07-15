Pinterest (PINS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $41.36, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.28% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 5.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pinterest will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.28, marking a 33.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $847.84 million, reflecting a 19.75% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.46 per share and a revenue of $3.67 billion, indicating changes of +33.94% and +20.12%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Pinterest. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% higher within the past month. As of now, Pinterest holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pinterest is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.38. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.77 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that PINS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.74 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.