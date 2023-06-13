Pinterest (PINS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $24.25, moving +0.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 9.3% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.86% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Pinterest will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Pinterest is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $698.04 million, up 4.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $3.02 billion, which would represent changes of +27.42% and +7.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.17% higher. Pinterest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Pinterest is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42, which means Pinterest is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PINS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.