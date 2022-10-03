Pinterest (PINS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed at $23.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.72% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 5.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

Pinterest will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.17, down 39.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $662.33 million, up 4.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $2.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of -53.1% and +8.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Pinterest is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Pinterest's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 43.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.3.

Also, we should mention that PINS has a PEG ratio of 2.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS): Free Stock Analysis Report



