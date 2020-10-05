Pinterest (PINS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $44.07, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 21.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 9.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.31%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PINS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PINS to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $362.30 million, up 29.53% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PINS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PINS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 876.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 79.09, so we one might conclude that PINS is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.