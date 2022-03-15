Pinterest (PINS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.65% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 9.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 10.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pinterest as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, down 54.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $571.26 million, up 17.73% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $3.2 billion, which would represent changes of -0.88% and +24.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Pinterest is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Pinterest's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.59.

We can also see that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

