Pinterest (PINS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $26.72, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 1.08% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pinterest as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $740.63 million, up 8.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $3.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +54.84% and +8.17%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25% higher. Pinterest currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pinterest has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.5 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.51.

It is also worth noting that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PINS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

