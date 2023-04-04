Pinterest (PINS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $27.98, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 4.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pinterest as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $595.54 million, up 3.59% from the year-ago period.

PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $3.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.97% and +9.81%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 76% lower. Pinterest is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Pinterest currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 43.7, so we one might conclude that Pinterest is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PINS has a PEG ratio of 1.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PINS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

