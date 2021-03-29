Pinterest (PINS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $69.38, moving +0.45% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 12.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PINS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PINS is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 170%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $467.87 million, up 72.05% from the year-ago period.

PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $2.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +76.19% and +46.15%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PINS is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, PINS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 93.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 60.67.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

