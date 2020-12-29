Pinterest (PINS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $68.29, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 3.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PINS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PINS is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 150%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $641.95 million, up 60.53% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PINS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PINS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 218.68. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 81.87.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

