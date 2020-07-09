Pinterest (PINS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS) closed at $27.42, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 20.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PINS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PINS to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 150%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $248.43 million, down 4.91% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PINS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

