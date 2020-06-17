Pinterest (PINS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $22.40, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

PINS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PINS to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 150%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $249.43 million, down 4.53% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PINS is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

