Pinterest (PINS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS) closed at $13.81, marking a +0.8% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 27.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 14.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 18.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PINS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PINS is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 68.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $259.28 million, up 28.41% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.64% lower. PINS is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.