Pinterest (PINS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Pinterest (PINS) ended the recent trading session at $30.39, demonstrating a -0.78% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.89%.

Shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company witnessed a gain of 2.54% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pinterest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 6, 2025. On that day, Pinterest is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.87%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.14 billion, indicating a 16.03% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.81% downward. Pinterest is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Pinterest's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.5. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.24 of its industry.

It's also important to note that PINS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.53. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.19.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.