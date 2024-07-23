Pinterest (PINS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the latest trading day at $40.82, indicating a -0.68% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.06%.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.68% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pinterest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 30, 2024. On that day, Pinterest is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $847.84 million, up 19.75% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $3.67 billion, indicating changes of +33.94% and +20.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% higher within the past month. Pinterest presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Pinterest is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.25. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.41.

One should further note that PINS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

