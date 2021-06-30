Pinterest (PINS) Expands Idea Pins Feature to More Countries

Pinterest PINS recently announced that it is expanding its multi-page video format, Idea Pins to other countries such as India, Indonesia, Spain, Italy, New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, Mexico, among others. Idea Pins was originally launched in May in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.



Idea Pins helps creators in publishing high quality, long lasting, save-able content on Pinterest. Per the company, the number of Idea Pins created daily has grown 4X since January 2021.



Idea Pins creators will also have access to new publishing tools such as video first features, new editing tools and updates including video creation and editing for up to 20 pages of content, music selection by Epidemic Sound, detail pages for instructions or ingredients, interactive elements like people tagging or stickers, export options to share content beyond Pinterest, ghost mode transition tools and others.



This international expansion will enable any business account in these countries to create refreshing content and better interact with their audiences. Creators like chef Kunal Kapur, Masoom Minawala, Kritika Khurana got early access to Idea Pins in India and have already expanded their audience by publishing cooking tutorials and fashion ideas. Also, TimesOfIndia Food, ET Times Lifestyle and Femina India are using Idea Pins to grow their audience with beauty, fashion and food content.



Pinterest has also introduced a new update to its analytics to help creators learn what their audience like the most and understand how their Idea Pins is driving deeper engagement.

New Features and Tools to Drive User Base

Pinterest continues to introduce new features and tools to its platform and is benefiting from user base expansion. The company’s Monthly Active Users (MAU’s) grew 30% year over year to 478 million in first-quarter fiscal 2021.



Recently, Pinterest partnered with American Express AXP and introduced hand-selected- The Comeback Edit on The Pinterest Shop. The Pinterest Shop is a curation of more than 150 small businesses, while The Comeback Edit is the shop’s sixth edit introduced specially to support small businesses.



Also, earlier this month, Pinterest expanded its Shopping List feature to countries including Australia, Canada, France and Germany. Shopping List is a feature through which users can save their products in one place, and come back and shop whenever they want to.



In April this year, Pinterest introduced its Content Claiming Portal to help creators gain control and decide how and if their content will appear on Pinterest. They can remove the existing and future versions of their content through the Mine Only, Website Only and Block All options.



Also, Pinterest introduced its users with the Creator Code and new comment moderation tools. The acceptance of Creator Code guidelines by the creators have been made mandatory before posting Story Pins. Notably, the guidelines were introduced to provide its users a positive experience and educate and build community around making empathetic content.



Pinterest is one of the biggest beauty platforms and millions of users look for new beauty ideas on the platform. To further help their users customize their searches and find more relevant beauty looks and products that match the skin tone range they have selected, Pinterest introduced its own skin tone range. In March, Pinterest expanded this feature to 13 countries including France, Italy and Spain.

