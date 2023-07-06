Pinterest (PINS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS) closed at $27.20, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 13.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Pinterest will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, up 9.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $698.04 million, up 4.82% from the prior-year quarter.

PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $3.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.42% and +7.74%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.17% higher. Pinterest currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Pinterest's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.37.

Also, we should mention that PINS has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PINS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.