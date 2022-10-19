Pinterest (PINS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $23.04, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 5.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pinterest as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 82.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $664.97 million, up 5.06% from the year-ago period.

PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $2.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -53.1% and +8.45%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Pinterest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pinterest has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.79 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.04.

Investors should also note that PINS has a PEG ratio of 2.95 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PINS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.