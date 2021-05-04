Pinterest (PINS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed at $62.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%.

The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, up 271.43% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $560.27 million, up 105.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $2.57 billion, which would represent changes of +116.67% and +51.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 200% higher within the past month. PINS is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note PINS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 70.01. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 70.01.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PINS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

