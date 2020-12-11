Pinterest (PINS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed at $71.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 18.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

PINS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PINS is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 150%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $641.95 million, up 60.53% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PINS currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note PINS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 231.1. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 73.4.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

