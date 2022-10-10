Pinterest (PINS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed at $24.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 1.68% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Pinterest will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 82.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $664.97 million, up 5.06% from the year-ago period.

PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $2.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -53.1% and +8.45%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Pinterest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pinterest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.17. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 47.17.

We can also see that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.