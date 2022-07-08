Pinterest (PINS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS) closed at $20.24, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 0.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pinterest as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Pinterest is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $668 million, up 8.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $2.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of -25.66% and +15.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.59% lower. Pinterest is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Pinterest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 45.91.

It is also worth noting that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PINS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

